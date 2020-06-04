Lionel Bonnot Sells 2,700 Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $79,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Sitime Corp has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $481.32 million and a P/E ratio of -50.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sitime Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sitime in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sitime by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sitime in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sitime during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sitime from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sitime from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

