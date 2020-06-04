LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LYFT were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.67. LYFT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

