LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a sector weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of LYB opened at $70.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 88,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

