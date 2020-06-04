M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stake Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in M.D.C. by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 7.88.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDC. Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

