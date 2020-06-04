Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Macerich worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,242.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 227,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 210,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 455.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 174,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after buying an additional 259,643 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,883,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. Macerich’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.28%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 360,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 171,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,215 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

