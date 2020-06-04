Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Macy’s worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in M. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Macy’s by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Macy’s by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 281,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.