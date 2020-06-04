Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,231 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 202,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,746,000 after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 73,212 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.39.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $209.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.77. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.