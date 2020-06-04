Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Holdings in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,310 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Foundation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Foundation by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 35.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 785,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Foundation news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $623,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,658 shares of company stock worth $52,603 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $625.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. First Foundation Inc has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.81 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

