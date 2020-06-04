Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 13,303 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 125.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,760,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,321,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 108,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares in the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

