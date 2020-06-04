Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 19,900 Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

TNAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Telenav in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.27. Telenav Inc has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

