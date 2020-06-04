Martingale Asset Management L P Has $194,000 Stock Position in Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Gamco Investors worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamco Investors during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gamco Investors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamco Investors in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gamco Investors by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. Gamco Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gamco Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

