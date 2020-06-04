Martingale Asset Management L P Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,338 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $18,272,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,412.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 597,473 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 388,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.09. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.