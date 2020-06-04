Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $82,000 in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Mistras Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos acquired 87,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $396,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,438,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,181,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Bertolotti acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $25,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,803.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 103,670 shares of company stock valued at $464,428 over the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MG stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Mistras Group Inc has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mistras Group Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sidoti cut their price target on Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

