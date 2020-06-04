Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 44.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

BY opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $465.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Byline Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

