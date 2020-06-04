Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,339 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Exantas Capital were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

In related news, CFO David J. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of Exantas Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $75,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $75,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XAN stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 270.63, a current ratio of 270.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Exantas Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 274.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Exantas Capital from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.