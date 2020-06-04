Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,255 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 104.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $231.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher purchased 12,033 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $99,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

