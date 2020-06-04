Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.26.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

