Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 84,521 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84,521 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. grace capital bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

