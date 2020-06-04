Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.13% of Materion worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $8,918,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Materion by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Materion by 2,324.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTRN opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Materion Corp has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTRN. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

