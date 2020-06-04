Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Down 1.6%

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $20.84, approximately 50,205 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,703,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.83.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 6,099.64%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $177,769.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 3,445,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

