Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $730.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $730.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $823.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $740.51. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total value of $636,173.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total value of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,268,771.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

