Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 29,197 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,403.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

