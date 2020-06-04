Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 86,416 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 894,464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $141,066,000 after buying an additional 130,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $137,470,000 after buying an additional 177,196 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 149.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.7% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $185.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,403.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

