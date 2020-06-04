Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $185.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,403.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

