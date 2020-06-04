Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mackay Shields LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,349,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 102,876 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $370,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $185.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,403.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

