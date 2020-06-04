Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,671 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,196 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $137,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 149.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 157.7% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.7% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 47,581 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 22,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 602.7% in the first quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 11,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $120.65 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,403.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

