Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,180,912 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 115,968 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.4% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $501,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,403.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

