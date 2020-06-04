Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,388.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,013.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

