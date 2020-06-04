Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Coverage Initiated at CL King

CL King began coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. CL King’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

MIDD stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $50,407.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,953.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.97 per share, with a total value of $96,101.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $212,467.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,560 shares of company stock worth $1,180,094. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Middleby by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

