Mizuho Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $105.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.28.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock worth $825,831. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after buying an additional 1,244,503 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after acquiring an additional 837,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 789,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after acquiring an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.