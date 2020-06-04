Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mogo Finance Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 791.89% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. Research analysts forecast that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

