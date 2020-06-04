Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAF opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

