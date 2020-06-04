Morgan Stanley Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $98.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.22.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $134.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.61. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of FedEx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 327,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,190.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $582,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.