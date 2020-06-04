Morgan Stanley Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $23.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

EAT opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.19. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $7,085,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

