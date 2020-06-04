Morgan Stanley Raises Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $52.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

