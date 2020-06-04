MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of MTS Systems worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MTS Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 60,470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 267,833 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 768,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 135,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of MTS Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

MTS Systems stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $359.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.41.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

