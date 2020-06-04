Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,379 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,755,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,934,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,528,000 after acquiring an additional 55,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,959,000 after acquiring an additional 678,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,014,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 160,068 shares during the period.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE CLB opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.