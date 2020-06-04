Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,997 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,930,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

DXC Technology stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $57.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

