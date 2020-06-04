Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Julie Atkinson bought 1,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,875.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

