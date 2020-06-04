Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 530,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 386,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 50,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AM. Robert W. Baird lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

In other news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 3.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

