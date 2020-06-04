Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Weight Watchers International worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WW opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

