Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Diodes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Diodes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,180,382.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $767,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,679,606.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,011 shares of company stock worth $3,533,575 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

