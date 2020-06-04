Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Community Bank System by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $776,464. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $60.76 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.