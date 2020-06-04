Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,945,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,446,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,081,000 after purchasing an additional 460,518 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 81,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $56,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $252,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $120.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.