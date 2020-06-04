Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 13,614 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Insiders have bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

