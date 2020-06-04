Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,863,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,760,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.24.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $10,310,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,192 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,398. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $200.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.32. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $209.94. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Twilio’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

