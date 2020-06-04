Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Down 4.3%

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 13,839,593 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 4,392,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

NBRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $712.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.43.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 238.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.