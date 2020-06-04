NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of NCR worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 4,072.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NCR by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.68.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

