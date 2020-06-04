Needham & Company LLC Increases Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $253.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.00. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.77. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $243.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $47,554.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,667 shares of company stock worth $14,513,027. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Mongodb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,847,000 after buying an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after buying an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after buying an additional 197,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

