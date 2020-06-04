Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nevro were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Nevro from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nevro from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

NYSE NVRO opened at $127.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.99.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.